Kenya: 59% of Kenyans Against Odinga Demos - Mizani Poll

Nairobi — A recent survey by Mizani Africa has revealed that 59 per cent of Kenyans do not support the ongoing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance led anti-government protests in the country.

According to the pollster, 37 per cent of the respondents support the protests which are being spearheaded by Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his allies.

The survey conducted between March 6 and 10 says that 4 per cent of the respondents are not interested in the protests.

The analysis shows that 92 per cent of the respondents from Mount Kenya region are against the protests followed by Rift valley at 86 per cent.

"Nyanza region is leading in its support for the anti-government protests at 72 per cent followed by Western region at 55 per cent and Coast at 50 per cent. Only 6 per cent of Mt Kenya respondents are for the protests," Haron Kiriba, Mizani Africa Chief Executive Officer said.

The poll shows that only 12 per cent of Rift Valley residents support it while 35 per cent of Nairobi residents are in support of the Odinga-led demos against 61 per cent who are against it.

In the poll, 46 per cent of respondents think the country is heading in the right direction while 34 per cent are convinced the country is headed to the wrong direction.

Furthermore, 75% of respondents cited the issuance of the Hustler Fund by President William Ruto's administration as one of the reasons they believe the country is headed in the right direction.

In the survey 82 per cent of respondents said that the high cost of living was their main reason why they thought the country is headed to the wrong direction.

On March 14, Odinga announced an unofficial 'public holiday' on Monday next week during which his supporters plan to stage a major demonstration in the capital city of Nairobi.

Raila who spoke in Siaya town on Tuesday during his barazas says the demonstration will go on as planned.

He declined a request by NCCK that pleaded with him to postpone the demonstration and give dialogue a chance.

"A group of clergy through NCCK want me to postpone the Monday protest march," he told his supporters who disapprove the request.

Raila said he gave the government a 14 days ultimatum to address some of the issues he had raised but failed to do so.

He said his march alongside his supporters is in response to the government unwillingness to address the challenges that include bringing down the high cost of living.