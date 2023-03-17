Morocco: Regional Technology Camp for 30 Young Leaders From Morocco and Israel #AfricaClimateHope

16 March 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Tel Aviv — The U.S. Embassy in Israel has announced the launch of an open grant to participate in a regional climate change technology camp to bring together young leaders from Morocco and Israel.

The embassy said Thursday in a statement that the U.S. State Department will provide expertise and planning for the tech camp, which will involve 30 emerging leaders, ages 20-35, from Morocco and Israel and diverse backgrounds.

Applications are open to young participants from civil society, education, young entrepreneurs, social media influencers, youth network leaders, environmental advocates, and students and young professionals with English language skills.

Scheduled to run from June 2023 to June 2024, the program will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will consist of a two- to three-day capacity-building distance communication meeting, followed by a second phase to be held in Morocco in September for six days to address climate change and building skills and capacity in project implementation.

The third phase will take place three months later in Israel, with the participation of 30 young leaders, 15 from Morocco and 15 from Israel. It will allow participants to develop their entrepreneurial skills. At the end of this stage, it will be proceeded to the identification of projects that will be followed and implemented.

According to the statement, the deadline for submission of applications has been set for April 10, 2023.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.