Morocco: Regional Technology Camp for 30 Young Leaders From Morocco and Israel #AfricaClimateHope

Tel Aviv — The U.S. Embassy in Israel has announced the launch of an open grant to participate in a regional climate change technology camp to bring together young leaders from Morocco and Israel.

The embassy said Thursday in a statement that the U.S. State Department will provide expertise and planning for the tech camp, which will involve 30 emerging leaders, ages 20-35, from Morocco and Israel and diverse backgrounds.

Applications are open to young participants from civil society, education, young entrepreneurs, social media influencers, youth network leaders, environmental advocates, and students and young professionals with English language skills.

Scheduled to run from June 2023 to June 2024, the program will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will consist of a two- to three-day capacity-building distance communication meeting, followed by a second phase to be held in Morocco in September for six days to address climate change and building skills and capacity in project implementation.

The third phase will take place three months later in Israel, with the participation of 30 young leaders, 15 from Morocco and 15 from Israel. It will allow participants to develop their entrepreneurial skills. At the end of this stage, it will be proceeded to the identification of projects that will be followed and implemented.

According to the statement, the deadline for submission of applications has been set for April 10, 2023.