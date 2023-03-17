Kenya Introduced Free Maternal Health Services a Decade Ago - It's Been a Success, Saving Lives

analysis

Maternal and newborn deaths are a major public health problem in Kenya. In 2020 the maternal mortality ratio was 530 deaths per 100,000 live births. This is much higher than the global average of 223 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. The ratio of babies who die in the first month of life (neonatal deaths) is also higher than the global average. Kenya's neonatal death rate is 21 deaths per 1,000 live births. The global rate is 18 deaths per 1,000.

Most of these deaths can be prevented if women receive maternal health services. These include care during pregnancy and skilled attendants during childbirth. The World Health Organization has recognised that user fees are a major barrier to care like this.

To provide more women with healthcare during pregnancy and childbirth, Kenya introduced free maternity health services in 2013. The programme - known as Linda mama - consists of a package of benefits. The benefits include antenatal care, attended delivery and outpatient care for infants up to nine months. This programme is a step towards universal health coverage for Kenya.

Pregnant women can use these services at a range of healthcare facilities including those run by the government, faith-based organisations, nongovernmental organisations, or private providers. Women with alternative medical insurance are excluded from the service.

In our recent study we wanted to show the impact of this policy. We focused on: neonatal deaths; skilled birth attendants; and children born with low birth weight. Further, we presented the cost-benefit analysis of the free maternity policy. Estimating the policy's contribution is important to guide its sustainable funding through budgeting.

We found an overall improvement in maternal and newborn health outcomes. More women - especially poor women - are now able to access maternal care. And the net benefits of the policy were much greater than the costs. Further investment into the free maternity policy could potentially avert even more maternal and neonatal deaths.

Our study

We used data from Kenya's demographic health survey to evaluate the impact of the free maternity care policy on a key set of indicators. We compared the rates before and after the start of the policy. The indicators we focused on were:

We also did a limited cost-benefit analysis to assess the net social benefit of the free maternity policy. We used the most appropriate cost-effectiveness indicators (cost vis-a-vis effectiveness) and compared the annual cost of implementing the policy to the average annual per neonatal death averted.

With the policy shown to have resulted to on average 4,015 fewer neonatal deaths after its implementation, the cost-to-benefit ratio of the policy was 21.22. The net benefits received from the policy were 21 times higher than the cost. This shows that the free maternity policy is associated with a high return to the country. Policymakers need to look at ways of further expanding and sustainably funding the free maternity policy for even better outcomes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Way forward

The reduction in early neonatal and neonatal mortality and increase in skilled delivery brought on by the policy can be maintained if more women are encouraged to give birth in health facilities. This can be done by promoting awareness of the policy and the benefits package.

The government must address the health system challenges that could hamper the policy's positive impact. The challenges include health worker shortages, increased workload and shortages of drugs.

In addition, more facilities should be accredited to provide free maternity services. This will address the issue of people having to travel long distances to access the free maternity benefits.

Boniface Oyugi, Health Policy and Health Economics researcher and a Honorary Researcher at the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent