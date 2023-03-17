Angola: President Points Sectors for Japanese Private Investment in Angola

Luanda — Angola president, João Lourenço, has said that he wants to see Japanese private investment in Angola in the energy sectors, including renewable energy, agri-business, fishing, tourism, mining and pharmaceutical industries.

João Lourenço gave an interview to a Japanese private newspaper at the end of his four-day state visit to Japan, whose main purpose was to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries.

"In principle, these are the areas that we would like to see in terms of Japanese private investment in Angola, without prejudice to the investors themselves being able to choose the areas of activity", the Angolan President said.

According to the Head of State, Angola is interested to see greater Angolan private investment in Japan and vice-versa.

"There has been, so far, some Japanese private investment in Angola, but we would like to see a much bigger dimension and we believe that this will happen, as soon as we manage to sign, soon, the reciprocal investment protection agreement", Lourenço said.

About the meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida,João Lourenço informed that it was a working meeting that served to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, with a focus on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted for over a year.

The Angolan head of state was in Japan in 2019 to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, an initiative held regularly with the aim to promote high-level political dialogue between African leaders and development partners.

President Lourenço left Japan on Wednesday for the Angolan capital, Luanda, after honouring an invitation from the Japanese authorities.

In Japan, the Angolan Head of State attended, in Tokyo, the Japan-Angola Business Forum, an event in which Japanese entrepreneurs got in touch with business opportunities in Angola, and met with the Emperor of this Asian country, Naruhito.

Also in Tokyo, where he led a delegation made up of members of the Angolan government, João Lourenço met businesspersons from several sectors of the Japanese economy and witnessed the signing of memos between the two nations in the health, energy and water sectors.

Besides Tokyo, President Lourenço also worked in the cities of Nagoya and Kyoto, where he carried out protocol and cultural activities and visited socio-economic enterprises.

The Land of Rising Sun, Japan, is an archipelago made up of the islands of Kyushu, Honishu, Honshi Shikoku and Hokkaido.