Angola: New Health Workers to Start Work in April

Luanda — At least 6,098 new health professionals are due to start working in the medical, nursing, diagnostic and therapeutic, hospital support, general regime and social areas, following their approval in the public tender held in May 2022.

The candidates have been selected by the Health Ministry (MINSA) after reaching the highest scores in the written test, among the 243,463 candidates registered. An overall 163,342 have been approved, however, only 6,98 are being prioritised due to the places available so far.

Baptista Monteiro, the national director for Human Resources of the MINSA, said that vacancies have been filled taking into account the reality of each region, whose criteria was to prioritise those with highest score and the limit of places available.

Monteiro assured that the process complied with the rules established by law, having recognised, however, that the number of vacancies available are insufficient, if compared to the positive results achieved by the applicants.

He said that the MINSA would be available for 12 months to clear up doubts of the complainants, adding that in the remaining provinces, the provincial health offices posted the lists to make it easier for those who were unable to consult the website.