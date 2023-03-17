South Africa: Pandor Hopes Engagement With Tanzania Will Breed Economic Recovery

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, says she hopes that the engagements between Tanzania will help rebuild both countries and the region following the COVID-19 pandemic that battered economies.

Pandor spoke on Wednesday during the South Africa-Tanzania Bi-National Commission (BNC) with her Tanzanian counterpart, Dr Stergomena Tax, in Pretoria.

The BNC took place ahead of today's State Visit to South Africa by the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The BNC is taking place at a time when we are rebuilding and refocusing our economies following the COVID-19 pandemic, and natural disasters that have plagued our region in recent months," she said.

"Through our bilateral cooperation, we are well placed to rebuild our national economies and contribute to the economic recovery of our region and the continent."

The commission seeks to enhance and strengthen the current excellent and cordial bilateral relations between the two states.

She told delegates that it was essential that mutually beneficial economic ties and investment flows grow between the two countries, as these are the foundations for regional integration.

"I am pleased that the Business Forum that is scheduled to take place will highlight this imperative," she added.

The Minister said the interactions and consultations provide an opportunity to take stock of what has been achieved and still needs to be done since the last BNC.

To date, Pandor said, there are 15 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) that exist between the two nations in various fields of cooperation.

"It is my hope that the reports we will receive this morning will provide updates on the status of the pending agreements and MOUs, with a view to their signature soon."

The Minister also acknowledged the long-standing amicable and historical ties with Tanzania.

"These ties were strengthened immensely during South Africa's liberation struggle against apartheid when the government and people of Tanzania unwaveringly supported our freedom fighters during very trying times."

She saluted the government and the people of Tanzania for their solidarity.

Pandor also highlighted some of the acts of solidarity performed by the South African businesses in Tanzania and the South African High Commission. These include the support to schools in the Kongwa District, delivery of more than 1 000 desks, and ablution facilities to the Miyembeni School in 2018.

"I believe Your Excellency, that there will be more such projects to support and partner with our fellow compatriots in Tanzania. Let this solidarity increase quantitatively and qualitatively."

Tax said that she was confident that the two countries would have an opportunity to discuss and make decisions on important issues that will further strengthen bilateral relations and improve citizens' lives.

The Tanzanian Minister said during the first BNC, which was held in Dar es Salaam in May 2017, the nations agreed to cooperate in many sectors. These include political and diplomatic, defence and security, economic, and social and cultural affairs.

Tax also paid tribute to the private sector, which remains an engine and a driver of the growth of economies and a key partner to the public sector.

"We, therefore, need to recognise the importance and contribution of the private sector, and facilitate it through, among other things, putting in place conducive business environments."