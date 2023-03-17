South Africa: SA Expands Its Manufacturing Footprint

Cabinet has welcomed an agreement signed between government and Stellantis South Africa to develop a new vehicle manufacturing facility in the country.

According to the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Stellantis South Africa has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) to develop a new vehicle manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing plant is planned to be set up in a South African Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by 2025.

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider.

The Minister said it's storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services - including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys.

The Minister was addressing the media in Pretoria on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday.

Cabinet also welcomed the approval by the Competition Tribunal of the international merger between European brewer Heineken and South African alcohol producer Distell Group Holdings.

"The merged entity will promote worker ownership by establishing an employee share ownership plan and giving workers board representation," Ntshavheni said.

The merger, which will create the largest cider manufacturer in the country, is subject to a range of public interest conditions that include the promotion of supplier development, maintenance of local procurement, promotion of investment in research and development and increased local manufacturing capacity.

South Africa-Tanzania relations

Cabinet has welcomed today's State Visit to South Africa by President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The visit is at the invitation of her counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The visit follows the South Africa-Tanzania Ministerial Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Pretoria on Wednesday.

"In addition to its solidarity with South Africa's liberation struggle, Tanzania is one of the country's foremost trading partners, with total trade between the two nation's increasing from R6.89 billion in 2021 to R8.71 billion in 2022.

"There are more than 250 South African companies in diverse sectors in Tanzania," the Minister said.