South Africa: Government Issues Stern Warning On Attempts to Cause Disruption

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has warned that attempts to cause disruption and disturbances in the country will be met with the full might of the law.

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced a national shutdown on Monday, 20 March, sparking concerns of disruptions.

Ntshavheni described the planned shutdown as irresponsible and reckless, saying the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster stands ready to deal with lawlessness.

The Minister was speaking during a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday in Pretoria.

"The alleged demands about load shedding, the high cost of living and high unemployment rate were addressed by the President during the State of the Nation Address.

"Therefore, the only demand which is the basis for this protest action is the plan to remove President Ramaphosa from office through unconstitutional means. We want to inform all, that regime change through unconstitutional means will not be tolerated, and it will not happen in South Africa.

"Attempts to cause disruption and disturbances in the country will be met with the full might of the law," the Minister said.

She urged those with ambitions to govern the country to wait for the 2024 General Elections.

"We must also clarify that no amount of political adventurism should stray South Africans. Cabinet has noted the hallucination of groupings claiming that they have given Cabinet seven days to shut down or close schools.

"The Government Gazette of March 2022 has already declared the 20th of March as a special school holiday for both public schools and private schools, so we should not claim easy victories. It won't happen," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister highlighted that schools will be closed and this is a trend like in any other country where a school holiday coincides with a normal holiday, and members of the public, who are in employment, and parents normally take long weekends.

"The majority of South Africans would have taken Monday the 20th as special leave or leave day so they can enjoy their long weekend.

"So people should not be fooled. If people are not at work, it is not because of the shutdown or calls for people not to go to work. If people are not at work, it is because people have long planned that they are going on holiday.

"There are not going to be easy victories that are claimed at the expense of this country," Ntshavheni said.

Protection of property

Government has further assured all South Africans that Monday will be a normal business day and everyone and their property will be protected during the planned national shutdown.

The JCPS said this while briefing media on measures the cluster had put in place to minimise the impact of the national shutdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said government lauds residents and businesses who refuse to be intimidated or bullied by those planning the shutdown.

Cele said the JCPS has noted the planned protest action called by some groupings and the mobilisation undertaken on various communication platforms for members of the public to join the protest action.

"We want to assure everyone in the country that the 20th of March will be a normal business day. We want to reiterate to our international community that contrary to the pronouncements by those advocating for any disruption, all ports of entry - land, sea and air - will be operational.

"Measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment," Cele said.

He assured South Africans that law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers to protect them, whilst enforcing the law.

"Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try and stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law."

The JCPS cluster also cautioned against the spreading of messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence.

"This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest.

"The majority of communities and various sectors of society including SANTACO [SA National Taxi Council], the National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call," the Cluster said.

Cele said that they are aware that social media platforms are being used to give credence to the protest. He appealed to the public not to believe everything they read on social media.

"Government will be providing people with information through credible government channels," the Minister said.

Cele said they will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the country, and will act swiftly and decisively against any threats or disruptions.

"There will be high police visibility. Our law enforcement agencies, through the NATJOINTS [National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure], will ensure multidisciplinary deployments and the necessary contingency plans are already in place," he said.

He said the NATJOINTS will be briefing the nation on its plans for the planned protest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The cluster commended many associations in the sports, the transport sectors, the taxi industry, the trucking industry and others which have indicated they do not support any call for a shutdown for any protest action that will result in the disruption of their business on Monday.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, assured that the South African National Defence Force is on standby.

Sporting events will continue as per their programmes by their different sports associations and all government services will be available, Cele said.

Heads of government departments and accounting officers in the public service will continue to ensure that citizens receive the services they expect from government.

Communities have been encouraged to report any form of criminality and intimidation to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

"We will ensure that businesses continue to operate on that day and roads are accessible.

"The Security Cluster is fully prepared and will deal with any disruption caused by this protest action. Those who will be participating in any form of protest action around the country must ensure that they do so in a peaceful manner. No form of violence and criminality will be tolerated," Cele said.