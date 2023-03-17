Tunisia: Culinary Route of Sfax Olive Oil Project Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — An information day on the launch of the Culinary Route of Sfax Olive Oil project was organised by Tunisia Olive Association, under the project "Tounes Wijhatouna," funded by the German cooperation GIZ up to TND 153 thousand.

Carried out in collaboration with the European Union and the Association Tunisia Olive, the culinary route of Sfax olive oil started in 2020 with the aim of diversifying the tourist offers proposed in the region, said project director and vice president of the Association Tunisia Olive Neziha Karati Kammoun.

Works of setting up the culinary route project will span over 10 months with a view to promoting the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of olive oil and Sfax culinary traditions based on olive oil, said Association President Faouzi Zayani.

First of its kind, the route will also showcase the handicrafts related to the olive tree and its wood, he added.

The culinary route of Sfax olive oil is part of the Sustainable Tourism Promotion project, which is a joint action of the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development under the "Tounes Wijhetouna" programme, implemented by the GIZ Tunisia, in partnership with the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism.

The Sustainable Tourism Promotion project seeks to make people discover through flagship products such as cheese, harissa, olive oil or dates, different regions of the country thanks to immersive culinary experiences.