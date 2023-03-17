Egypt: Irrigation Min. - Egypt Succeeded in Putting Water Issue in Heart of Climate Action

Minister of Irrigation Hani Suweilam said that Egypt succeeded in putting the water issue in the heart of the climate action via launching an initiative on adaptation in the water sector.

He asserted that Egypt exerts strenuous efforts as one of the countries affected by the impact of climate change.

This came during Suweilam's meeting with Tajik Ambassador to Egypt Zarobiddin Kosimi and Dutch Ambassador to Egypt Han-Maurits Schaapveld within the framework of preparing for the participation by a high-level Egyptian delegation in the UN Conference on the "Midterm Comprehensive Review of the Implementation of the Objectives of the International Decade for Action" due in March.

The meeting discussed cooperation efforts between Egypt, Netherlands and Tajikistan to organize the UN water events, he said.

Suweilam lauded the effective role of Netherlands and Tajikistan in preparing for this important conference which is organized under both countries.

Egypt rallied the international community's efforts to support the water issues, especially the global water challenges affecting several countries around the world, he said.

He pointed out to the importance of highlighting the file of "water and climate change" during the international events.

The climate change issues represent a very important challenge currently facing the world due to the increasing and clear impact of climate change on the water resources and food production around the world, he added.

The meeting reviewed cooperation aspects between Egypt, Tajikistan and Netherlands in the water domain.