Mauritius: Floating Solar PV Project to Be Set Up At Tamarind Falls Reservoir, Says Minister Lesjongard

press release

'Government is envisaging to implement a Floating Solar Photovoltaics (PV) project in the reservoirs across Mauritius to produce electricity. A 2MW power plant based on Floating PV will be installed at the Tamarind Falls Reservoir on a pilot basis', announced, today, the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard.

He made this statement during a site visit at Tamarind Falls in Henrietta to take stock of progress pertaining to the implementation of Phase II of the Solar PV Farm project.

The Minister underlined that the Floating Solar PV project will contribute an additional 30MW generation capacity to the Central Electricity Board (CEB). The commissioning of the project will be carried out by the end of this year, he said. While recalling that one third of water stored in reservoirs evaporate, he highlighted that the project will thus help in reducing water evaporation in reservoirs and enhance the storage of water.

Speaking about Phase II of the Solar PV Farm project, funded to the tune of Rs 350 million, Minister Lesjongard said that it is a flagship project for the energy sector. It comprises the Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of an eight MW Solar PV Farm at Tamarind Falls, Henrietta (Phase II), on a land area of 200,000m2 owned by the CEB. It is recalled that the e-launching of the project was carried out in January 2022.

The Minister, moreover, pointed out that the project is wholly funded by a Line of Credit Agreement from the Government of India and supported by the Export-Import Bank of India.

Phase II of the Solar PV Farm project, he emphasised, is in line with Government's vision to achieve 60% of the energy mix by 2030 as well as to contribute in the fight against climate change. The commissioning of the project is scheduled for end of May 2023, he added. Once operational, the PV Farm is expected to generate more than 14GWh of electricity annually on the national grid, he said.

Minister Lesjongard further observed that countries globally have not been spared by the rising costs of energy and raw materials due to the COVID-19 and the Ukraine-Russian crisis. He stated that many countries are moving from dependence on fossil fuels and are turning to renewable energy to produce electricity. He, therefore, reiterated the determination of Government to turn to the smart transformation of the electricity sector so as to better address the impacts of climate change, foster sustainable growth and ensure energy security.