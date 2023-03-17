Zimbabwe: Embarrassing! Mnangagwa Deems Local Authorities Mediocre - 69% Perform Unsatisfactorily

16 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Local councils headed by opposition parties performed below par in service delivery, a review carried by the Government has revealed.

Last year President Mnangagwa introduced performance contracts to cabinet ministers and heads of public institutions including local authorities in an effort to foster accountability and good governance.

In the one year period, 69 percent of local authorities did not meet the set targets the performance review.

Local authorities were also not recognised when best performing ministers were awarded, on the basis that they underwhelmed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his keynote speech at the performance review at State house said local authorities' performances were perturbing.

"The performance of Local Authorities as outlined in the assessment report remains worrisome and a huge draw-back in our march towards Vision 2030.

"While Devolution Funds have gone a long way to accelerate infrastructure development, the neglect and failure by the majority of Local Authorities to focus on their core mandate of service delivery is not acceptable.

"Equally, the performance of State Owned Enterprises is disappointing, more so given the centrality of these organisations in aiding development and delivering public goods and services," said President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Local authorities have an unceremonious relationship with the central government with the former accusing the latter of interfering in its running.

Municipalities have come under the microscope over their operations which have been characterised by poor service delivery especially in urban areas.

The local authorities mother ministry - Local Government headed by Minister July Moyo - was not among the two best performing ministries.

The Ministry of Agriculture under Anxious Masuka was awarded best ministry with Foreign Affairs Minister Fredrick Shava being the runner up.

"The foreign policy thrust of the Second Republic of Engagement and Re-engagement as well as our spirited quest "to be a friend to all and an enemy to none" are yielding positive results.

"These have positively impacted on our country's Foreign Direct Investment, growth in total exports and improved Balance of Payment. Economic diplomacy must have internal domestic ripple effects that transform the standard of living of Zimbabweans," said Mnangagwa further.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.