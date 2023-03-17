Malawi: SAA Makes First Flight to KIA After 3 Years

South African Airways (SSA) on Thursday resumed direct flights between South Africa and Malawi with pomp and fanfare, three years after the airline suspended its operations in the country.

The airline will be flying twice weekly on flights between Johannesburg to Blantyre and Lilongwe and back to Johannesburg in its workhorse Airbus A320 aircraft.

A police brass band played at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe as SAA aircraft made its first landing after three years of absence.

Speaking at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre during an event marking the official resumption of their operations in the country, SAA chief executive officer Professor John Lamola said the coming back of the airline into the country will help increase competition and also boost economic activities in the country.

On her part, Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa Stella Ndau said the resumption of the airline operations into the country will help increase Malawi's accessibility to the rest of the world.