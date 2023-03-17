Namibia: Ahrens to Head Anoca Athletes Commission

FORMER Namibian Olympian Gaby Ahrens received a high accolade when she was elected as chairperson of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) Athletes Commission in Algiers over the weekend.

More than 100 athlete representatives from about 50 National Olympic Committee Athletes' Commissions (ACs) gathered for the Anoca athletes' forum where the first-ever election of the Athletes Commission was held, while key topics that were addressed included AC capacity-building, supporting athletes across Africa and the non-discrimination principle.

Ahrens, who celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday, succeeded former Kenyan athletics great Paul Tergat as Anoca AC chairperson and said she was honoured by the appointment.

"It is an honour to be elected chairperson of the Anoca Athletes Commission and to have the trust of my fellow athletes to represent them at the highest level of decision-making on the continent," she said.

"The Athletes Forum was an absolute success. Thanks to the leadership of Anoca, the committed Anoca staff and our Algerian hosts and of course the support of Olympic Solidarity and the Athlete365 team. I believe the forum was the perfect platform to increase the capacities of National Olympic Committee athletes commissions to further support athletes on the continent," she said.

Ahrens and Victoire Ngon Ntame of Cameroon, who was elected as vice-chairperson, will represent athletes from across the continent directly as part of the Anoca executive board.

Outgoing interim chairperson, Tergat, thanked Anoca president Berraf for his trust in appointing him, and for the support provided to the athletes:

"I am extremely grateful to Anoca and President Berraf for the opportunity entrusted to me as the interim chair to organise the first-ever election for the Anoca Athletes Commission. With this newly elected commission, I'm confident the voice of African athletes will be represented effectively at the highest level within Anoca and beyond."