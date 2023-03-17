Malawi: Chakwera Gives Thumbs Up to Queen's Hospital Medics

17 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Lazarus Chakwera has given a thumbs up to doctors and all medical personnel at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) for helping victims of Cyclone Freddy.

Chakwera visited the cyclone Freddy victims at the hospital on Thursday morning where he cheered them up up.

Chakwera said the emergency wards at the hospital were overwhelmed but the doctors continued to give the injured best medical attention.

"It has been overwhelming, the doctors, nurses and all other medical personnel are traumatised...they too have never seen anything like this.

"And so as much as we know there are gaps in terms of personnel, equipment, they have done their best.

"I am extremely grateful to see a team that is working together from various departments because of an emergency like this and so, while we look for help, I think we should applaud those that are here doing the great work," he said.

From Qech, Chakwera went Limbuli in Mulanje to appreciate the damage by the cyclone.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

