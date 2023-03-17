Tanzania: Mysterious Disease Kills 5 in Northwest Tanzania

16 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A rapid response medical team has been dispatched in Kagera Region to investigate unknown disease that has killed five people.

Two other patients have been admitted.

A Chief Medical Officer Prof Tumaini Nagu's report released on Thursday says areas which have been affected by the mysterious disease are Bulinda and Butayaieba villages of Maruku and Kanyangereko wards respectively in Bukoba Rural District.

"The Government is closely monitoring the situation and take measures to contain the disease," Prof Nagu states in the statement made available to the Daily News.

However, the government is carrying public health awareness campaign in Kagera for people to take all necessary precautions.

The Health expert has advised anyone feels high fever, vomiting and Diarrhoea and bleeding to immediately report to the health center for investigation and treatments.

She has also advised people to avoid shaking hands with people who have such symptoms.

