Mozambique: Two Chinese Detained Carrying Prohibited Minerals

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities detained two Chinese nationals on Tuesday night, at Nampula International Airport, in the north of the country, for allegedly carrying three kilograms of minerals whose export, without authorization, is prohibited.

The minerals in question are spodumene and lepidolite. Both are sources of lithium which is used in batteries, mobile phones, ceramics, and for medical purposes.

According to the Mozambican police, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias', the two Chinese individuals packed the minerals in small quantities in bits of paper, and then hid them in small metallic recipients.

"On their way to the departure zone, the machines detected the minerals inside the recipients. Neither of the individuals had documents authorizing the export of the minerals. Therefore, they were detained for investigation', the police spokesperson said. He added that these minerals can be found in the Nampula districts of Nacala-a-Velha and Nacaroa.

The local authorities say that they are working to strengthen surveillance against the smugglings of mineral resources.

"We do not know the amount involved in these minerals, and we still have to carry out laboratory analysis', the police spokesperson said.