Mozambique: - Japan to Disburse 6.2 Million Dollars for Water Supply in Niassa

Maputo — The Japanese government, through its international cooperation agency (JICA), will disburse 400 million meticais (6.3 million dollars at the current exchange rate) for the construction of five water supply systems in order to provide clean drinking water to 61,000 people in the districts of Mandimba, Mavago, Majune and Muembe, in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa.

According to Shoichi Yokogi, head of JICA projects, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', work on the systems should begin in mid-April, including the rehabilitation of water sources that are out of order because of damage to their equipment.

"JICA will continue to extend support to the Niassa government to meet the challenges of safe water provision to vulnerable rural communities. So, we will guarantee the delivery of all accessories needed to ensure the operability of boreholes that are currently out of order', Yokogi said.

JICA will also provide products used to treat water in order to reduce cases of cholera. Niassa has recorded 3,152 cases of this disease, with 20 deaths.

For her part, the Niassa provincial governor, Judite Massengele, thanked the Japanese government for improving the life of the local population through better water supply and sanitation.