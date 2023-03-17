Mozambique: - Japan to Disburse 6.2 Million Dollars for Water Supply in Niassa

16 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Japanese government, through its international cooperation agency (JICA), will disburse 400 million meticais (6.3 million dollars at the current exchange rate) for the construction of five water supply systems in order to provide clean drinking water to 61,000 people in the districts of Mandimba, Mavago, Majune and Muembe, in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa.

According to Shoichi Yokogi, head of JICA projects, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', work on the systems should begin in mid-April, including the rehabilitation of water sources that are out of order because of damage to their equipment.

"JICA will continue to extend support to the Niassa government to meet the challenges of safe water provision to vulnerable rural communities. So, we will guarantee the delivery of all accessories needed to ensure the operability of boreholes that are currently out of order', Yokogi said.

JICA will also provide products used to treat water in order to reduce cases of cholera. Niassa has recorded 3,152 cases of this disease, with 20 deaths.

For her part, the Niassa provincial governor, Judite Massengele, thanked the Japanese government for improving the life of the local population through better water supply and sanitation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.