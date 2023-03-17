Morocco: Safi - Police Arrest Daesh-Sympathizer Allegedly Involved in Preparing Terrorist Plan to Seriously Undermine Public Order - Bcij

Rabat — Judicial police in Safi on Wednesday arrested a Daesh-sympathizer extremist allegedly involved in preparing for the execution of a terrorist plan in an individual project to seriously undermine public order.

This operation was carried out on the basis of detailed information provided by the services of the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), said a statement released on Thursday by Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ).

The investigation revealed that the suspect had pledged allegiance to the alleged emir of the organization Daesh, stated the same source, adding that he has effectively adhered to the acts of preparation to locate and identify targets of his criminal plan, in this case officials, using the operational modes of lone wolves.

Sweep operations conducted at the suspect's home led to the seizure of a video containing his alleged allegiance to the Daesh organization and his intention to join the fighting camps of the said organization.

The defendant will be tried at the end of the investigation process conducted by the BCIJ under the supervision of the terrorism and extremism prosecutor, the statement concluded.