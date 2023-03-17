Southern Africa: Angola Calls for SADC Countries' Union of Electoral Commissions

Luanda — The president of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Manuel da Silva, called this Thursday for the union of the management bodies of The Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC), so that they can be seen as an inseparable part of electoral justice.

At the end of the meeting, Manuel da Silva encouraged all participants to broaden the debate around the consolidation of the environment of trust that guarantees peace, national reconciliation, economic and social development in SADC countries.

On the occasion, the CNE's president referred that the event represents an investment in human capital that will be better prepared to work in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, through the holding of safe and credible elections.

He recalled that, since the 2002 achievement, Angola seeks to strengthen the process of national reconciliation, through regular elections.

The SADC Electoral Commissions Forum is a space for consultation, where the electoral administration bodies have the mission of coordinating guidelines, exchanging experiences and promoting training and capacity building actions, so that the processes take place within international standards.

The forum was created in 1998, in Cape Town, South Africa, and its main bodies are the Executive Committee and the Secretariat.

It gathers 16 electoral bodies from countries that make up SADC, namely Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Comoros Islands, Leshoto, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius Islands, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles Islands, Tanzania , Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Swatini.