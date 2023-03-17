Angola: President Reshuflles Luanda and Moçâmedes Railway Companies

16 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Thursday appointed Manuel António Kanda Kanda as CEO of the Luanda Railway Company (CFL).

According to a statement that reached ANGOP, João Lourenço appointed Manuel João Lourenço (Technical Area), Luzia Vanessa Correia da Costa Cravid (Financial Area) and Daniel João Quipaxe (Non Executive) as directors of the Luanda Railway Company.

Earlier, the President ended the mandate of the previous board of directors of the CFL that had Júlio Bango Joaquim as chairman.

The board of directors included Manuel João Lourenço (technical area), Rufino Manuel da Conceição Júnior (non-executive) and Judite Armando Pereira (non-executive).

The Angolan Head of State sacked, Daniel João Quipaxe from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moçâmedes Railway Company (CFM).

João Lourenço appointed António Coelho Fernandes da Cruz as CEO of the Moçamedes Railway Company.

The President of the Republic also ended the mandate of the Luanda Port company led by Alberto António Bengue, including the directors Willy Lucti Maio Guimarães (Executive), Miguel Marcos Vidal Pipa (Executive), Horácio José V. de Macedo Feijó (Executive), Anibal António Vuma (Executive), Justino José Fernandes (Non Executive) and João de Oliveira Barradas (Non Executive).

João Lourenço appointed Alberto António Bengue as CEO of the port company, and the directors Willy Lucti Maio Guimarães (Executive), Anibal António Vuma (Executive), João Gaspar de Sousa Fernandes (Executive), Pedro Valentim Dozi (Executive), Mário Miguel Domingues (Non Executive) and Manuel Augusto César Ferreira (Non Executive).

In another decree President João Lourenço sacked the board of directors of the Airports Management Society (SGA), comprising Mário Miguel Domingues (chairman), Nataniel Alberto dos Santos Domingos (chief executive officer), António Cristóvão Manuel (executive director), Helsio Mauro Ribeiro Epalanga (executive director) and N'jinga Nerica Pimentel Pitta-Grós (executive director).

The outgoing board also included non-executive directors Manuel Gomes, Hélder Marques Nunes da Silva, José Tavares Baptista Venâncio and Marcelino Cristóvão Bronzeia Franco.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.