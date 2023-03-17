Angola: President Reshuflles Luanda and Moçâmedes Railway Companies

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Thursday appointed Manuel António Kanda Kanda as CEO of the Luanda Railway Company (CFL).

According to a statement that reached ANGOP, João Lourenço appointed Manuel João Lourenço (Technical Area), Luzia Vanessa Correia da Costa Cravid (Financial Area) and Daniel João Quipaxe (Non Executive) as directors of the Luanda Railway Company.

Earlier, the President ended the mandate of the previous board of directors of the CFL that had Júlio Bango Joaquim as chairman.

The board of directors included Manuel João Lourenço (technical area), Rufino Manuel da Conceição Júnior (non-executive) and Judite Armando Pereira (non-executive).

The Angolan Head of State sacked, Daniel João Quipaxe from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moçâmedes Railway Company (CFM).

João Lourenço appointed António Coelho Fernandes da Cruz as CEO of the Moçamedes Railway Company.

The President of the Republic also ended the mandate of the Luanda Port company led by Alberto António Bengue, including the directors Willy Lucti Maio Guimarães (Executive), Miguel Marcos Vidal Pipa (Executive), Horácio José V. de Macedo Feijó (Executive), Anibal António Vuma (Executive), Justino José Fernandes (Non Executive) and João de Oliveira Barradas (Non Executive).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

João Lourenço appointed Alberto António Bengue as CEO of the port company, and the directors Willy Lucti Maio Guimarães (Executive), Anibal António Vuma (Executive), João Gaspar de Sousa Fernandes (Executive), Pedro Valentim Dozi (Executive), Mário Miguel Domingues (Non Executive) and Manuel Augusto César Ferreira (Non Executive).

In another decree President João Lourenço sacked the board of directors of the Airports Management Society (SGA), comprising Mário Miguel Domingues (chairman), Nataniel Alberto dos Santos Domingos (chief executive officer), António Cristóvão Manuel (executive director), Helsio Mauro Ribeiro Epalanga (executive director) and N'jinga Nerica Pimentel Pitta-Grós (executive director).

The outgoing board also included non-executive directors Manuel Gomes, Hélder Marques Nunes da Silva, José Tavares Baptista Venâncio and Marcelino Cristóvão Bronzeia Franco.