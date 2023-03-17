Mozambique: Visa Waiver Announced for 28 Countries

16 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Mozambican government has approved a waiver on entry visas for tourism and business purposes. Speaking to reporters on 14 March, after the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the official government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the measure is intended to stimulate the tourism and business environment. He added that it forms part of the implementation of the package of Economic Acceleration Measures (PAE), launched by President Filipe Nyusi in August 2022. The visa waiver, Suaze added, covers "particular countries with a low risk of illegal immigration".

The PAE states that the government will grant "investment visas" for longer periods for foreign citizens with investments in Mozambique, and will transform short-term tourism visas into mixed tourism and business visas.

The list Suaze announced covers 28 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Russia and ten member states of the European Union. These countries are in addition to those which already have bilateral visa arrangements with Mozambique, such as members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Any citizen of these countries wishing to take advantage of the visa waiver must register on a pre-selection electronic platform at least 48 hours before travelling and pay a US$10 processing fee.

Suaze said that electronic visas will be introduced for those countries not covered by the visa waiver.

The full list of countries given by Suaze is as follows: Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Holland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, UK, and USA.

