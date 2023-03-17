Mozambique: U.S.$600 Million for Infrastructure Hit By Cyclones

The director of the Post Cyclone Reconstruction Office (GREPOC), Luis Mandlate, has revealed that US$600 million has been invested in the reconstruction of various infrastructures hit by the two cyclones, Idai and Kenneth, in 2019.

"We also rebuilt 3,162 classrooms and we rehabilitated 33 health units. A further 57 health units have been partially rehabilitated in all the regions affected by these cyclones", Mandlate told reporters on 14 March in Beira during the ceremony marking the 4th anniversary of the two cyclones.

The director gave as examples the reconstruction of the Central Hospital of Beira, the Macurungo secondary school, and the complete restoration of the city's radar system.

Mandlate also said that basic services have been re-established in all the zones affected by the cyclones and "for the recovery of the private sector, we have US$15 million available from the World Bank".

After the cyclones, the authorities carried out a survey of losses estimated at US$3.2 billion but the strategic partners only disbursed US$1.2 billion, corresponding to 38 per cent of the needs.