Malawi: Passenger Train to Link Mozambique and Malawi

16 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique's publicly owned Ports and Railway company, CFM, will soon introduce a passenger service linking Cuamba in the northern province of Niassa to Liwonde in southern Malawi.

To this end, studies are underway to determine the profitability of the new route which will not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also trade between the two countries.

The conditions for the introduction of passenger transport already exist as the two countries are already connected by rail with freight trains circulating.

According to Miguel Matabel, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CFM, the introduction of passenger trains on the Nacala-Malawi line is also under study. However, Matabel stated that the possibility of introducing a passenger train connecting Moatize, in the central province of Tete to Malawi, through the Nacala line, is remote.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.