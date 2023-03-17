Malawi: Passenger Train to Link Mozambique and Malawi

Mozambique's publicly owned Ports and Railway company, CFM, will soon introduce a passenger service linking Cuamba in the northern province of Niassa to Liwonde in southern Malawi.

To this end, studies are underway to determine the profitability of the new route which will not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also trade between the two countries.

The conditions for the introduction of passenger transport already exist as the two countries are already connected by rail with freight trains circulating.

According to Miguel Matabel, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CFM, the introduction of passenger trains on the Nacala-Malawi line is also under study. However, Matabel stated that the possibility of introducing a passenger train connecting Moatize, in the central province of Tete to Malawi, through the Nacala line, is remote.