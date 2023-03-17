Mozambique: Tax Authority Seizes 2,300 Boxes of Drinks

16 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Tax Authority of Mozambique (AT) on 9 March announced the seizure of over 2,300 boxes of alcoholic drinks, at Zona Verde, on the outskirts of Maputo.

According to the AT spokesperson, Fernando Tinga, the goods were seized because they had not been sealed with fiscal stamps and lacked any legitimate documentation, which raised suspicions that the merchandise had been smuggled into the country.

Without the AT intervention, said Tinga, the Mozambican state would have lost revenue of about 24.5 million meticais (US$380,000).

Tinga said this sum does not include the fines that will be imposed in the event that smuggling or other tax offences are proven.

"The owner of the goods can also use his right of defence. Naturally, after the procedure has been examined, he will be referred to the customs court", explained Tinga.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.