Mozambique: Tax Authority Seizes 2,300 Boxes of Drinks

The Tax Authority of Mozambique (AT) on 9 March announced the seizure of over 2,300 boxes of alcoholic drinks, at Zona Verde, on the outskirts of Maputo.

According to the AT spokesperson, Fernando Tinga, the goods were seized because they had not been sealed with fiscal stamps and lacked any legitimate documentation, which raised suspicions that the merchandise had been smuggled into the country.

Without the AT intervention, said Tinga, the Mozambican state would have lost revenue of about 24.5 million meticais (US$380,000).

Tinga said this sum does not include the fines that will be imposed in the event that smuggling or other tax offences are proven.

"The owner of the goods can also use his right of defence. Naturally, after the procedure has been examined, he will be referred to the customs court", explained Tinga.