Mozambique: New Deputy Minister of Science and Technology

16 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

President Filipe Nyusi on 10 March urged the new Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Higher Education, Edson Macuacua, to encourage Mozambicans to work to build a society of scientific solutions.

The President was speaking at a ceremony in Maputo where he swore Macuacua into office. Previously, Macuacua was Secretary of State for the central province of Manica.

"We encourage you to continue encouraging research, guaranteeing that the administration of higher education in the country makes advances", said President Nyusi.

He urged Macucua to use all his academic and working experience "to achieve the long-term goals inherent to the position to which you have been appointed".

President Nyusi added that Macuacua has the task of inciting Mozambicans to seek scientific solutions. "You also have the added task of motivating men and women to work for the construction of a society of scientific solutions", he said.

For his part, Macuacua promised to work for the development of higher education, science and technology, to make a contribution to implementing the government's programme, and to putting higher education at the service of the people, of the development of communities, and of improving living conditions.

