Mozambique: MCC to Expand Sale of Agricultural Products

16 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Mozambican Chamber of Commerce (MCC) intends to sell national products to international buyers through online selling platforms.

To this end, an agreement has been signed by the Mozambican Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese platform "Alibaba.com".

After the signing ceremony, Alvaro Massingue, the chairperson of the MCC, explained that the agreement will streamline the exposure of Mozambican products and increase exports, since "the world will know what is being produced in Mozambique".

According to Massingue, the MCC plays an important role in certifying goods and will exercise the necessary control

He said the MCC will work with small producers in selling and exporting their goods. "We also want to help the producers that have difficulty in selling their products abroad", he added.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.