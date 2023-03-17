Mozambique: MCC to Expand Sale of Agricultural Products

The Mozambican Chamber of Commerce (MCC) intends to sell national products to international buyers through online selling platforms.

To this end, an agreement has been signed by the Mozambican Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese platform "Alibaba.com".

After the signing ceremony, Alvaro Massingue, the chairperson of the MCC, explained that the agreement will streamline the exposure of Mozambican products and increase exports, since "the world will know what is being produced in Mozambique".

According to Massingue, the MCC plays an important role in certifying goods and will exercise the necessary control

He said the MCC will work with small producers in selling and exporting their goods. "We also want to help the producers that have difficulty in selling their products abroad", he added.