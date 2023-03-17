Rwanda: FIFA Congress - Advisory on Alternative Roads in Kigali

As the 73rd FIFA Congress gets underway at the BK Arena Thursday, March 16, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to access the Kigali Central Business District and other destinations in and around the city with the police restricting access to some major roads.

One of the restricted roads is the Serena-Main Roundabout-Sopetrade-KBC- Gishushu-Kisimenti-BK Arena road, while motorists have also been warned that they may not have access to the road from BK Arena-Kisimenti-Kigali International Airport.

In an advisory released Wednesday evening, the Rwanda National Police said the aforementioned roads will be reserved for FIFA delegates, particularly from 7a.m-9a.m.

The same roads are again likely to be closed for public for hours later in the day as delegates depart from BK Arena and then later from their respective hotels.

"Restricted roads are not closed for traffic; minor interruptions may happen when giving right of way to delegates' convoys; thereafter, traffic flow will continue normally," RNP said.

About 2,000 delegates are in Kigali for the FIFA congress, which brings together football leaders from more than 200 member associations.

The police have also advised on alternative routes.

For those coming from areas such as Kimironko, Rusororo and Bumbogo, they can use Controle Technique-RDB-Tennis Club-Kacyiru-Kinamba Yamaha-Apacope-CBD route, which is also likely to be clogged during peak hours.

Motorists from Nyarugunga and Konombe heading downtown can avoid Giporoso by going through Sonatube-Kanogo-Poids Lourd-Yamaha-CBD route.

There are also several options for people leaving Kibagabaga, Kagugu, Nyarutarama, Kacyiru and Kimihurura, among other areas.