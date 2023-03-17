Zimbabwe: FIFA Vote to Uphold Zimbabwe Suspension

16 March 2023
The Herald (Harare)

THE FIFA Congress being held in Rwanda has voted to uphold the suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The members in attendance voted overwhelmingly 199 in support of the embargo to remain. Only one member association was against Zimbabwe's continued suspension.

ZIFA was suspended last year on allegations of "third party interference".

This was after the Sports and Recreation Commission had suspended the association's leadership on accusations of corruption, mismanagement of public funds and sexual harassment of female referees.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.