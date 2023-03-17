Rwanda: Lightning Kills Two, Injures 8 Schoolchildren

Two people in Gakenke District were on March 15 struck by lightning and died instantly. The victims are, a 4-year-old child from Muyongwe sector, and a 52-year-old man from Gakenke sector.

A cow belonging to the 52-year victim was also killed by lightning while his house was severely damaged.

Another child in the Muyongwe sector was also injured by lightning and taken to Rwankuba health centre.

Gakenke is among districts that are most vulnerable to lightning in Rwanda.

Jean Marie Vianney Nizeyimana , the Mayor of Gakenke district, advised people to avoid seeking shelter under the trees and umbrellas during heavy rains.

He also warned against using mobile phones during rainstorms.

Schoolchildren injured in Gatsibo

Lightning also injured seven children GS Bibare in Muhura sector of Gatsibo district when they were preparing for exams and fortunately survived.

The injured were immediately taken to Muhura health centre, according to Jean Claude Ndayisenga, Muhura Executive secretary.

"We need more lightning conductors in schools to avert the lightning induced deaths and property damages," he said.

In March, 2022 Rulindo district urged all schools to install lightning protection systems after lightning struck 11 students from GS Ngarama.

In February, the same year (2022), lightning also struck 30 students from GS Gihinga in Kinzuzi sector also in Rulindo district.

Rulindo, Karongi, Gakenke, Nyamasheke, and Rutsiro districts are among the districts that are most vulnerable to lightning disasters.

The country is currently facing rainfall ranging between 40 and 160 millimetres in which strong wind speed ranging between 8 and 10 metres per second and disasters such as lightning, flooding and landslides are expected in some parts of the country up to March 20.

In 2018, Members of Parliament urged the government to fast track the procurement and installation of lightning rods or lightning conductors in public spaces to avert lightning-induced deaths and other damages although the installation status is yet to be known as of now.