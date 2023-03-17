Tanzania: How Modern Technology Helps Ease Water Blues in Tanzania

AS part of efforts to increase access to safe and clean water, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government has adopted an innovative approach involving the use of modern technology to get water from a variety of sources.

He stated that the government is implementing several important projects in the country by tapping water from rivers such as Ruvuma, Ruaha, Rufiji, Ruvu, and Malagarasi and lakes -- Victoria, Tanganyika, and Nyasa where they ensure that the nearest residents have access to the liquid.

"It is our intent to continue to use these sources as well as others to ensure that Tanzanians have access to clean and safe water," Mr Majaliwa said at the inauguration of the water supply system construction project between Makongo and Bagamoyo Town.

The Makongo-Bagamoyo project, he said, will benefit 37,200 residents in the areas from the Ardhi University to Bagamoyo Town. And, for those who do not get enough water due to their geographical location, the tanks located at a high altitude will help them get the liquid through the scheme.

Further, the Premier stated that the government has taken various measures to improve access to water services in Dar es Salaam and throughout the country. There are currently 590 million litres of water sourced in Dar es Salaam, while the demand stands at 544 million litres.

"Therefore, there is surplus in Dar es Salaam, but there are challenges for those who are not connected to the precious liquid services, making it crucial for authorities to address this issue," he noted.

In strengthening water access services in the country, he said the government continues to implement other projects to ensure that many people are reached and connected, including a scheme in 28 towns that will cost 500 million US dollars (about 1.073tri/-).

He explained that in addition to strengthening water access services, other government-led projects are being implemented to ensure many people have access to clean water. It includes a water project in 28 towns that will cost 500 million US dollars (about 1.073tri/-).

Mr Majaliwa said the project will benefit the towns of Kaliua, Urambo, Kayanga, Chunya, Manyoni, Makambako, Sikonge, Njombe, Kasulu, Nanyumbu, Kilwa Masoko, Rujewa, Mugumu, Muheza, Geita, Chato, Singida, Kiomboi, Mpanda, Chemba, Pangani, Ifakara, Songea, Mafinga, Chamwino, Wanging'ombe and Handeni.

He said the water project in Tinde and Shelui townships via the main water pipe from Lake Victoria to Nzega and Igunga districts, Tabora Municipal, Misigiri and Iguguno townships to Singida Municipal has so far cost 24.47bn/- and is still being implemented.

"We have a water project in the districts of Busega, Bariadi and Itilima, the government has continued to implement the project to ensure that Simiyu Region and all its districts get water. This project will cost 440bn/-," he said.

Another project is a clean water and environmental project in the Morogoro Municipality, where the government is renovating Mindu Dam and increasing the length of the dam's banks by 1.5 metres, repairing its water filter in the Mafiga area, constructing water storage tanks, and constructing a new system to deliver water to the city, for which more than 70 million Euros, or 174bn/-, has been set aside, according to him.

In terms of providing water services to villages, he said it was progressing well, with 77 per cent reached by 2021 and expected to rise further.

"Construction of 1,197 water projects to start providing services in 2,056 villages out of 12,319 villages, this is an ongoing work and will cost more than 401bn/-," he said.

He added, "I have had the opportunity to visit many water projects and see the great work being done to ensure that all Tanzanians have access to water."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Tanzania Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Majaliwa said the government decided to find a good way to deliver water to the villages by creating Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RUWASA) and for Dar es Salaam Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) its goals are to conduct research and find out how much water is available in different parts of the country and the government can allocate a budget for water supply.

The Third National Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III) 2021/2022- 2025/2026 has also focused on improving the availability and distribution of water supplies and sanitation services in urban and rural areas, and the protection of water sources and resource environment.

The key interventions highlighted in the plan include strengthening supply infrastructures for clean and safe water, establishing and strengthening the Community-Based Water Supply Organisations (CBWSOs) for enhancing the sustainability of rural water supply and sanitation services and promoting appropriate technologies for further treatment of effluent and sludge for recycling and re-use purposes.