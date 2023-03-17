Rwanda: Ferwacy Inks Three-Year Deal With French Cycling Federation

16 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddy Abayisenga

The Rwanda cycling federation on Wednesday, March 15, signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the French cycling federation.

The deal is expected to contribute to the further development of Rwandan cycling.

The agreement was signed at the Fédération Française de Cyclisme (FFC) headquarters in Paris, France by the Rwanda cycling federation president, Abdallah Murenzi, and his French counterpart, Michel Callot.

The partnership will technically focus on growing Rwandan cyclists, coaches and mechanical engineers through training that will be offered by experts from the French cycling governing body.

"The agreement will greatly improve our cycling because France is a gifted country in cycling," Murenzi told Times Sport.

Through this partnership, the French cycling federation will support Rwanda in organizing some races including Tour du Rwanda, Rwanda Cycling Cup and preparing the 2025 UCI Road World Cycling Championships that will be held in Rwanda.

France will host the 2027 edition.

The French body will allow Rwandan cyclists to train in France and connect them with French elite teams. The Rwanda cycling federation will collaborate with its partners to acquire affordable and reliable equipment including bicycles and jerseys.

Signature d'une convention de partenariat entre @FFCyclisme et @Ferwacy afin de renforcer les liens de collaboration sur le développement de la pratique du vélo au Rwanda, échanger des compétences sur le domaine technique et événementiel. Merci au Président @AbdallahMurenzi pic.twitter.com/LxABspDYW6-- Michel Callot (@m_callot) March 16, 2023

France is the host of a world-class annual men's multiple-stage bicycle race, Tour de France.

Rwanda will host the 2025 UCI Road World Cycling Championships and will become the first African country to organise the world's biggest cycling event since its establishment in 1921.

The UCI Road World Championship attracts about 5,000 cyclists, and more than 20,000 delegates.

The event is followed by more than 200 million people worldwide through more than 50 international media agencies.

