Kenya: There is a Procedure on How Public Holidays Are Declared - Mudavadi to Odinga

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has told off Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga for declaring a public holiday on Monday saying the pronouncement lacked a legal standing

Mudavadi said that the declarations made by Odinga is a form of impunity and no law was applied in making the declarations.

Speaking during a meeting with President William Ruto and leaders from Trans Nzoia county at the State House, Mudavadi pointed out that there is a procedure on how public holidays are determined and declared, wondering what law Raila had used in his declaration.

"Monday 20 is a working day and there is a procedure of how public holidays are declared and it is determined legally as who can do it and public holiday is gazetted," he said.

"What law is somebody using somewhere! You cannot be walking around telling people you want somebody to observe the rule of law and you yourself are so blatantly breaking the same, giving fictitious declarations that have no legal basis."

The Prime Cabinet asked Odinga how he was going to help those who will suffer job or monetary losses on the day.

"Let us build a nation that is anchored on the rule of law. So, what are you going to do for the businesses that will lose the income that day!" he said.

"What are you going to the employees who may be forced to lose their job because you obstructed them from going to work, will you take over their household responsibilities?"

Odinga announced an unofficial 'public holiday' next Monday 2 during which his supporters plan do stage a major demonstration in the capital city of Nairobi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the name of Azimio La One Kenya Alliance Coalition, we declare that the 20th of March will be a public holiday," he said.

Odinga who spoke in Siaya town on Tuesday during his barazas says the demonstration will go on as planned.

He declined a request by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to postpone the demonstration and give dialogue a chance.

"A group of clergy through NCCK want me to postpone the Monday protest march," he told his supporters who disapproved of the request.

He said his march alongside his supporters is in response to the government unwillingness to address the challenges that include bringing down the high cost of living.

"Our protest will be very peaceful, we don't want any violence to be associated with it," he said.

He stated that the country will not witness any bloodshed during the protest aimed at pressing the government to act on a number of issues he had fronted.

"Some people say that am doing this to force a handshake with Ruto (president). That's a lie, am determined to free the country from this illegitimate government," he said.