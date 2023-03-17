Kenya: KDF Donates Medical Supplies to Somalia's Afmadhow Hospital as It Battles Cholera

16 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS II) led by Commander Sector II, Brigadier William Kamoiro on Wednesday donated medical supplies to Afmadhow General Hospital.

The preventive, curative drugs, IV fluid and other non-pharmaceutical medical supplies are meant to help contain cholera situation, where already 16 deaths have been reported and over 50 others put under quarantine.

During the visit to Afmadhow, Brigadier Kamoiro was received by the Commanding Officer 3 MIB, Lieutenant Colonel Japheth Mulwa who briefed him on the security situation in the region and later on, visited the Afmadhow General Hospital Cholera Quarantine Centre, to donate the drugs.

On visiting Afmadhow District Hospital the Commander, emphasized on continuous creation of awareness and proper waste disposal to local communities in order to bring an end to the disease.

"Let us ensure proper practice of food hygiene and sanitation, hand washing, water treatment practices and waste disposal. We urge members of this region to observe cholera preventive measures and to visit the hospital in case of cholera symptoms," stated Brigadier Kamoiro.

On his part Medical Director Afmadhow, Dr. Hassan Mursai thanked KDF troops for coming in swiftly to help mitigate, before the situation gets out of hand and added that the outbreak has affected mostly the children and lactating mothers. However, he indicated that the makeshift quarantine center is in dire need of drugs since the ones donated by the ATMIS troops were just but a drop in the ocean.

"In the past one week Cholera outbreak in our region has hit us hard, children and lactating mother's have been affected largely. We are working hard to contain the situation. Our medical capability in the region is still low to handle such outbreak, but this is great for us, we thank the KDF for their swift action towards this menace," Said Dr. Hassan.

The Commander thereafter, visited Somalia National Army (SNA) and Jubbaland Security Forces (JSF) Camps in Afmadhow to asses their security challenges and to asses defence recently fortified by ATMIS II Troops.

Also Present during the visit were, District Commissioner Afmadhow region, Mohammed Amin, Level II Hospital Dhobley Commandant, Lieutenant Colonel Juma Omar, Afmadhow KDF camp Regimental Medical Officer (RMO), Captain (Dr) Kawa Lenrod Otsyula, Officers and Service members.

