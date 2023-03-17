Kenya: Govt Collecting Sh100 Million Everyday After Digitization of Services - CS Chelugui

Nairobi — Cooperatives and SMEs Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says the government is collecting over Sh100 million everyday after digitization of services on the E-citizen platform.

He said 5,318 services can now be accessed via mobile phones with the government targeting a doubling of the figure by the mid this year.

Among the services that can now be obtained online are birth and marriage certificates after registering mutual consent on the phone or other electronic gadgets.

The CS further added that the roll-out of the Hustler Fund has transformed the previously unbankable young Kenyan into a millionaires through their savings on the platform.