Kenya: We're Worried of Odinga's Life After Gachagua Remarks - Sifuna

16 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna says the party is worried about the safety of its leader Raila Odinga following remarks by a top government official.

Sifuna said they are particularly worried after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he has the "final solution to Raila."

"We are concerned about some pronouncements that are being made by leaders and especially Gachagua," Sifuna told reporters at Parliament buildings on Thursday, "He said he has a final solution to Raila."

Sifuna, who addressed a press conference in the company of other leaders from the party said it is time the DP was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to shed light on the remarks.

"We want to call on DCI to ask Gachagua to write a statement and we want to say here clearly that if anything happens to Raila or any member of the Azimio we will hold Gachagua and Ruto responsible," he said.

The leaders affirmed their position of joining their party leader for major a demonstration on Monday to protest against the high cost of living and the victory they lost in August last year when President William Ruto won the election.

Odinga announced the start of mass action, which includes boycotts to key services, last week in what will culminate to a major demonstration in the capital Nairobi on Monday.

President Ruto has said his government has no problem with the protests, "as long as organisers maintain peace and ensure no loss of life and destruction of property."

