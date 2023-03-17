Kenya: Should Odinga Even Catch a Cold on Monday, President Ruto, Gachagua Will Be Held Accountable - Sifuna

Nairobi — Azimio legislators have warned that should anything happen to their leader Raila Odinga including catching a cold, President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will be held responsible.

Speaking during a press conference at Parliament, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said Raila's supporters will defend him no matter what ahead of State House March on Monday.

The leaders took issue with Deputy President Gachagua whom they alleged he is threatening to eliminate Raila due to the planned Nairobi demonstrations

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said Monday remains a public holiday and called on employers to release Azimio supporters to go for the demonstrations