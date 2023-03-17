Kenya: Should Odinga Even Catch a Cold on Monday, President Ruto, Gachagua Will Be Held Accountable - Sifuna

16 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Azimio legislators have warned that should anything happen to their leader Raila Odinga including catching a cold, President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will be held responsible.

Speaking during a press conference at Parliament, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said Raila's supporters will defend him no matter what ahead of State House March on Monday.

The leaders took issue with Deputy President Gachagua whom they alleged he is threatening to eliminate Raila due to the planned Nairobi demonstrations

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said Monday remains a public holiday and called on employers to release Azimio supporters to go for the demonstrations

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.