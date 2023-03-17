Kenya: Kindiki Ranked Best Performing CS in New Poll By Mizani

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has topped the list of best performing ministers in the latest survey released by Mizani Africa.

In the survey released Thursday, 30 per cent of respondents said Kindiki posted the best performance results for the first 120 days since he took over the security docket.

He was followed by his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu, at 9 per cent and CS for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development Rebeca Miano who garnered 8.5 per cent in the poll.

The pollster noted that respondents ranked Kindiki highly for developing terms of reference for gazettement of the Task Force on terms and conditions and other reforms of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

They also highlighted his role in streamlining the E-passport issuance procedures and restoring the supply of passport booklets.

Additionally, Kindiki was recognized for initiating the process of acquiring and installing the Advance Passenger Information (API) system, e-Gates, and a modern electronic security surveillance at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), to enable JKIA to retain its Global Category 1 Airport status.

Respondents also believed that Kindiki played a significant role in reducing the overall rate of crime in the country, including the August - September 2022 crime surge in Nairobi and other urban areas.

Regarding response to public needs, Kindiki emerged as the best at 21%, followed by his Trade counterpart, Moses Kuria, at 16%.

In a study conducted by Infotrak last month on February 28, Cabinet Secretaries Kindiki (Interior and Administration of National Government), Machogu (Education), and Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports, and Arts) were also ranked as the best-performing.

According to Infotrak's senior field operations manager, Johvine Wanyingo, the research conducted to ascertain which CS had performed best in their first 100 days in office rated Kindiki at 27%, Machogu at 12%, and Namwamba at 8%.

CSs Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), and Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport, and Public Works) tied at 5% and 4%, respectively.