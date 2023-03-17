Kenya: Itumbi, Omanga, Kidero, Sossion Among 50 CAS Nominees to Be Vetted By MPs

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza's digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, and ex- Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga are among fifty Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) nominees to be vetted by Members of Parliament after recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

President William Ruto nominated Itumbi to the Ministry of Information Communications and The Digital Economy, Kidero (Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry) while Omanga was nominated to the Interior ministry alongside former Narok governor Samuel Tunai and former North Eastern Regional Co-ordinator Amb Mohamud Ali Saleh.

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and former Starehe Member of Parliament t Charles Njagua Kanyi were nominated into the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports respectively.

"IT IS NOTIFIED that HIS EXCELLENCY HON. WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, PhD, CGH, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission has today, 16th March 2023, nominated various persons as Chief Administrative Secretaries. The Presidential Action is pursuant to Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution," Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service said Thursday.

Alfred Agoi was nominated Ministry of Defence while Kirui Limo and Beatrice Nkatha went to the National treasury.