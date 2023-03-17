Kenya: Millicent Omanga Nominated Interior CAS

16 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto has nominated former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) at the powerful Interior Ministry.

Omanga was nominated to the security docket alongside ex-Narok governor Samuel Tunai and former North Eastern Regional Co-ordinator Amb Mohamud Ali Saleh.

Omanga will be among 50 CAS nominees to be vetted by Members of Parliament after recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

"IT IS NOTIFIED that HIS EXCELLENCY HON. WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, PhD, CGH, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission has today, 16th March 2023, nominated various persons as Chief Administrative Secretaries. The Presidential Action is pursuant to Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution," Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service said Thursday.

The Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government comprises of State Department of Interior, Correctional Services and Immigration and Citizen Services.

It is tasked with overseeing the country's internal security, national crime research and management, registration of births and deaths, registration of persons, state functions and government services among other roles.

