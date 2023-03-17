Kenya: UDA Urges Kenyans to Keep Off Azimio Demos on Monday

Nairobi — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislators have called on Kenyans and particularly the youth to keep off the Azimio demonstrations planned for Monday, saying they are only meant to benefit opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, the legislators led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa and Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, the leaders said the demonstrations are not going to be peaceful given the scenarios witnessed in Kisumu and Kilifi Counties this week.

"The planned disruptions for Monday are desperate, selfish, evil, treasonable and unpatriotic actions of a sole loser. For peace-loving progressive Kenyans, it is a déjà vu; we have seen this before and just like in the past; there is only one person who benefits from such chaos; Raila Odinga," said Osoro.

Osoro accused Odinga of being among the architects of the current high cost of living as he was in the last administration through his 2018 handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Raila is in every sense a big part of the high cost of the economy. He cheered on every single decision made by the previous regime as thy crippled the economy. The subsidies, the COVID-19 fund, KEMSA heist, fuel and 6 billion theft are just but a few of the evils that Raila cheered on," he said.

On his part, Ichung'wa urged Kenyans to open their eyes and realize that only Raila benefits from demonstrations and warned that the Kenya Kwanza government will not be intimidated or governed by men who think they are above the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Besides the late realization that he may not have the energy and the stamina to run another election, is the desperation to cover up for the theft and outright looting of our economy. We want to tell Odinga, his sponsors and his army of goons, that the Kenya Kwanza administration band least of all President William Ruto shall not be intimidated by any means," Ichung'wa said.

"The pursuit of those who looted our economy will continue unabetted."

Odinga announced the start of mass action, which includes boycotts of key services, last week in what will culminate in a major demonstration in the capital Nairobi on Monday.

So far, the anti-government protests have taken place Kilifi, Migori and Kisumu Counties.

President Ruto has said his government has no problem with the protests, "as long as organizers maintain peace and ensure no loss of life and destruction of property."