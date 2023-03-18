South Sudan - Violence Against Civilians Ticks Up Despite Fall in Attacks Overall

Violence against civilians in South Sudan rose by two per cent during 2022, according to the latest annual report on Violence Affecting Civilians from the UN peacekeeping mission there, UNMISS.

Overall levels of documented violent incidents rose by 27 per cent, from 714 recorded acts of violence in 2021, to 982 last year.

2022 was marked by three distinct surges of violence, the UNMISS report said: between April and May, in southern Unity State; between July and September, in Warrap State; and between August and December, in the Greater Upper Nile region.

Call to act against impunity: Haysom

"UNMISS calls on the Government of South Sudan to demonstrate political will and step up efforts against impunity, investigate human rights violations and abuses and hold perpetrators accountable, particularly as deadly violence remains an issue of grave concern in parts of the country," says Nicholas Haysom, UN Special Representative and Head of UNMISS.

the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan issued a hard-hitting report last month covering 2022, identifying widespread attacks against civilians, systematic sexual violence against women and girls, the ongoing presence of children in fighting forces, and State-sponsored extrajudicial killings.

Commission members told the Human Rights Council that South Sudan "can be different", and that the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which ended a brutal civil war after the world's youngest nation gained independence in 2011, remains the best framework to address the conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Legal Affairs South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The challenge of advancing peace and human rights in South Sudan is very heavy, and international attention and support must not flag," Commission member Barney Afako warned.

Focus on sustainable peace

In announcing the report's findings, UNMISS urged all South Sudanese parties to focus on the prospects for sustainable peace, security, and peaceful, fair and inclusive elections.

At least 3,469 civilians reported having been affected by violence during 2022, including killings, injuries, abduction and conflict-related sexual violence.

The brief reveals that while the number of violent incidents attributed to the parties to the conflict declined by 37 per cent in comparison to 2021, the number of victims increased by 58 per cent.

As for the violent incidents attributed to community-based militias and/or civil-defence groups, the number fell by 27 per cent and the number of victims decreased by 28 per cent, compared with 2021.

UNMISS said that it was particularly concerned by a 96 per cent spike in conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls.