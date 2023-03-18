South Africa: ANC Nixes Opposition-Backed Special Probe Into Eskom Cartel Corruption, Steenhuisen Names DD Mabuza

analysis

Parliament's existing committees on public enterprises and energy are sufficient to oversee how Eskom deals with corruption -- and ex-CEO André de Ruyter's 'childish', 'untested' and 'unsubstantiated' claims can't be the basis for a special ad hoc committee, said ANC legislators.

While this argument has come as the governing ANC issued lawyers' letters and is preparing a summons over ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's claims, not only of cartel corruption, but politicians' involvement, it was Thursday's debate that lifted the lid on that political connectivity. Bluntly.

"We all know who this person referred to is, [ex-deputy president David] DD Mabuza. We all know how connected he is with the ANC, and we all know how terrified the ANC is of him," said DA leader John Steenhuisen when closing the debate on his proposed ad hoc committee to inquire into the full extent of the alleged criminal networks at Eskom.

Read more: Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees

"The ANC is going to wait until he [Mabuza] is safely ensconced in Russia like they waited for the Guptas to be in Dubai and Mr [Angelo] Agrizzi to be in Italy before this...