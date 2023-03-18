South Africa: Security Ministers Vow Zero Tolerance, As Civics Warn EFF Against 'Unconstitutional' Attempts to Enforce a Shutdown

analysis

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster has assured the public that it is 'fully prepared' to deal with any threats or disruptions during the EFF's planned national shutdown on Monday, while at least 20 organisations have criticised the party's plans, saying any attempt to enforce a shutdown infringed people's constitutional rights.

Amid public concern about violence and looting as the EFF's planned national shutdown draws near, ministers of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster have said it will be business as usual on Monday, and pledged that "no form of violence and criminality will be tolerated".

"Measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment.

"Law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers to protect them, whilst enforcing the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try and stop our people from going on with their lives, will face the full might of the law," Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.

Cele was speaking at a...