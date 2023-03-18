Zambian Officials Arrest Auditor General, Others On Corruption Charges

Pixabay
17 March 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Kathy Short

Lusaka, Zambia — Zambian authorities have arrested the country's auditor general and 17 others at the Ministry of Finance on charges of corruption and theft of public funds. The suspects allegedly benefited from $25 million in payments for fictitious activities.

Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson Timothy Moono confirmed the arrests to reporters in Lusaka on Friday. He said the commission was not targeting any one person at the Finance Ministry.

"The commission has subsequently restricted several bank accounts held by individuals suspected to be involved in this saga as part of ongoing investigations," Moono said.

The investigations stemmed from a special audit of the government's financial management information system for the period from 2018 to 2021.

Cabinet Secretary Patrick Kangwa, in an earlier statement, said that "President Hakainde Hichilema has directed that the ongoing investigations must be conducted without any interference."

Transparency International's representative in Zambia, Sampa Kalunga, recently complained on a local radio station that the government's anti-corruption program was "disjointed, archaic and does not show results."

Many previous arrests have ended in bail, with defendants denying the charges and investigations not resulting in any convictions.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.