Rwanda's Airport Among 10 Best in Africa, 3rd Best in Region

Kigali International Airport has been ranked among the top 10 airports in Africa by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023, because of its excellent customer service and efficient operations.

The airport was also recognized as the third best regional airport in Africa, the fifth cleanest airport in Africa and had the sixth best airport staff in Africa, a testament to the airport's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

According to SKYTRAX, the airport has continuously worked towards improving the quality of its services, which has paid off in the form of recognition and appreciation from its customers.

The SKYTRAX World Airport Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates the best airports around the world based on customer experience, services, and amenities offered.

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, airport customer satisfaction survey. A central directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airport they consider to be the best.

The focus is to deliver a customer survey and airport awards process that is independent, impartial and global, and this ethos remains essential to all aspects of the survey and awards process.

Excellent customer service and efficient operations

Kigali International Airport is recognized for its excellent customer service and efficient operations, which have made it a popular choice among travelers.

The airport's commitment to innovation and technological advancements has also played a significant role in its success, it has implemented several digital solutions, such as the pathogen monitoring program acting as a public health radar, to streamline the passenger experience and enhance safety and security measures.

There is also a state-of-the-art Bird Collision Avoidance System, to eliminate the risk of bird strikes, advanced weather forecasting instruments and up to date air traffic interface management technologies.

The airport prioritized sustainability, with its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly practices.

The recognition from the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023 is a testament to Kigali International Airport's commitment to excellence and innovation. The airport has consistently improved its services and facilities, ensuring that passengers have a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

The SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023 named Cape Town International Airport as the best airport in Africa. It is followed by King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport in second and third place, respectively.

Other airports that made it to the top 10 include Mohamed V International Airport, Sir SR International Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Bole International Airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and Bram Fischer International Airport, respectively.

The SKYTRAX World Airport Awards is a prestigious event in the aviation industry, and the recognition given to Kigali International Airport and other African airports is a reflection of the continent's potential in the aviation industry.

African countries are investing heavily in their airports and this recognition is a step towards making Africa a significant player in the global aviation industry.