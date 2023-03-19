Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Is Not Funding Anti-Govt Activities - Raila Odinga

Nairobi — Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga has refuted claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is sponsoring anti-government demonstrations including Monday's planned march in the capital initially intended to culminate at State House.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Saturday, Odinga said the former Head of State has nothing to do with the ongoing protests. Odinga said he was solely responsible for mobilizing Azimio supporters.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Uhuru has nothing to do with this. As you know he has been outside the country most of the time. Lately he was in Nigeria observing election and from there I think he went somewhere else and just arrived back few days ago. He has not been part of us at all," Odinga said.

Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa have accused President Kenyatta of funding anti-government protests by Azimio and its supporters calling on him to come out clean on the matter.

Kenyatta supported Odinga's 2022 campaign and was initially reluctant to acknowledge Ruto's election victory.

"This old man (Odinga) should stop living in denial. This old man lost and there is nothing they can do," Rigathi said.

Rigathi: No to intimidation

The DP called on the security agencies to protect the property of Kenyans before, during and after the demonstrations.

He reiratrated that President William Ruto will not be intimidated by anyone or anything including the protests.

"I want to assure the people of Kenya that adequate plans have been made to protect the lives and property of Kenyans. We want Kenyans to go about their businesses. President Ruto is not a coward. He is a strong man and will not be cowed by anything," said the DP.

Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichung'wa echoed his sentiments saying, " Uhuru Kenyatta, because you are the principal sponsor of the demonstrations being orchestrated by Raila Odinga, Odinga is a mercenary for hire, hired by our former President and there is nothing to hide about."

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jane Kihara asked former Head of State to state his position on the ongoing demonstrations.