Mozambique: Tanzania Sends Relief to Cyclone-Hit Mozambique

19 March 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Charles Kombe

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has started to dispatch food aid and self-storage equipment to neighboring Mozambique to help thousands of people affected by tropical cyclone Freddy. More than 190 people are feared to have died, at least 584 have been injured, and 37 have been reported missing in the country.

In a press briefing Saturday, the acting director of information of the army, Gaudentius Ilonda, said the shipment includes 1,000 metric tons of flour, 6,000 blankets, and 50 tents, as well as two helicopters for rescue services.

More than 37 large- and small-tonnage trucks will be used to transport the aid provided by the government all the way to Mozambique, Ilonda says.

Members of the army are handling the operation and already two rescue planes with soldiers have been deployed to Mozambique for rescue services to the affected areas.

In a Twitter post last week, Tanzanian President Samia Hassan sent a condolence message to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi regarding the cylone.

In her message, Hassan said Tanzania stands with Mozambique during this difficult time and prays for the departed souls, and wishes the injured speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the situation in Mozambique remains challenging, and officials say the efforts of Tanzania to provide assistance will help to address the immediate needs of those affected by the cyclone.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.