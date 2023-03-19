Mozambique: Tanzania Sends Relief to Cyclone-Hit Mozambique

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has started to dispatch food aid and self-storage equipment to neighboring Mozambique to help thousands of people affected by tropical cyclone Freddy. More than 190 people are feared to have died, at least 584 have been injured, and 37 have been reported missing in the country.

In a press briefing Saturday, the acting director of information of the army, Gaudentius Ilonda, said the shipment includes 1,000 metric tons of flour, 6,000 blankets, and 50 tents, as well as two helicopters for rescue services.

More than 37 large- and small-tonnage trucks will be used to transport the aid provided by the government all the way to Mozambique, Ilonda says.

Members of the army are handling the operation and already two rescue planes with soldiers have been deployed to Mozambique for rescue services to the affected areas.

In a Twitter post last week, Tanzanian President Samia Hassan sent a condolence message to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi regarding the cylone.

In her message, Hassan said Tanzania stands with Mozambique during this difficult time and prays for the departed souls, and wishes the injured speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the situation in Mozambique remains challenging, and officials say the efforts of Tanzania to provide assistance will help to address the immediate needs of those affected by the cyclone.