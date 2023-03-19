Africa: Press Release On Africa CDC Strategic Plan 2022-2026

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Africa CDC is today publishing its second strategic plan for 2022-2026. This new strategic plan is informed by the assessment of the first strategic plan (2017-2021) as well as lessons from the numerous health emergencies and disease threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic, that Africa has experienced. The evolving socio-economic character of the continent, plus the demographic and cultural realities have also been taken into consideration.

This new Strategic Plan 2022-2026 is designed to further champion implementation of Africa's New Public Health Order, the vision that constitutes a paradigm shift that informs the work of the Africa CDC, the African Union and its Member States, and all relevant stakeholders. It brings focus to Africa's priorities in inclusive health security and the broader public health through local ownership and leadership. The ultimate purpose is to contribute towards realisation of AU's Agenda 2063 - The Africa We Want, namely a safer, healthier, coordinated, and prosperous Africa.

The Strategic Plan has six (6) strategic goals, with eleven (11) objectives whose implementation is anchored on an implementation framework and robust performance monitoring. "We are committed to ensure focused leadership and proper coordination in the implementation of this Strategic Plan. Our continent needs this and we call on our partners to support its timely and effective implementation." Said Acting Director of Africa CDC, Dr Ahmed E. Ogwell Ouma. "The health security and public health landscape continues to evolve on the continent and globally. It is therefore important that Africa CDC remains prepared to deal with any disease threats in Africa and beyond" he added.

Africa CDC has been implementing this new Strategic Plan since 2022 and is now making it publicly available for partners and all stakeholders to align with this document and Africa's New Public Health Order, and Africa Union's vision in Agenda 2063.