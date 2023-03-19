Kenya: Super Obiri Conquers New York Half Marathon As Uganda's Kiplimo Extends Dominance Over Countryman Cheptegei

19 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Two-time World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri continued her beautiful transition to the road races when she won the women's race at the New York Half Marathon on Sunday.

Obiri timed 1:07:21 to claim first place ahead of Ethiopian Senbere Teferi who clocked 1:07:55 as Norwegian Buerkeli Grovdal came third in 1:09:53.

The win is the second this year for the world 10,000m silver medalist who won last month's Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates, clocking 1:05:55 to beat the tape.

In the men's race in the Big Apple, it was not good tidings for Kenya as Edward Cheserek could only muster a fifth-place finish, clocking 1:02:58.

World cross country champion, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo emerged top, timing 1:01:31 to defeat his fellow countryman, two-time World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei, who clocked 1:02:09 in second place.

Moroccan Zouhair Telbi finished third in 1:02:18.

Elsewhere, Kenya's Betty Chepkwony clocked 2:23:01 to clinch first place in the women's race at the Rome Marathon on Sunday morning.

The Ethiopian pair of Fozya Amid (2:25:08) and Zinash Getachew (2:25:58) came second and third respectively.

In the men's race, Kenya's Wilfred Kigen and Rogers Keror finished second and third after timing 2:08:44 and 2:10:49 respectively.

The race was won by Moroccan Taoufik Allam who timed 2:07:42.

In the Catalan city of Barcelona, Kenyan-born Marius Kimutai clocked 02:05:06 to win the men's marathon, ahead of Othmane El Goumri of Morocco (02:05:12) and Turkey's Kaan Kigen Ozbilen (02:05:37) in second and third respectively.

The women's race saw Ethiopia's Zeineba Yimer finish first in 02:19:44, ahead of Kenya's Selly Chepyego (02:20:03) and Kenyan-born Romanian Delvine Meringor (02:20:49) in second and third.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.